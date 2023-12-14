TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s traded shares stood at 7.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.44, to imply an increase of 60.57% or $1.3 in intraday trading. The TPIC share’s 52-week high remains $14.80, putting it -330.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $146.27M, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for TPI Composites Inc (TPIC), translating to a mean rating of 2.38. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TPIC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.96.

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

After registering a 60.57% upside in the latest session, TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.26 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 60.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 46.22%, and 20.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.11%. Short interest in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw shorts transact 7.82 million shares and set a 4.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.27, implying an increase of 34.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPIC has been trading -277.91% off suggested target high and 41.86% from its likely low.

TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TPI Composites Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) shares are -69.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -105.32% against -3.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.40% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $343.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $343.55 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $402.28 million and $378.44 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.60% before dropping -9.20% in the following quarter.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TPI Composites Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

TPI Composites Inc insiders hold 2.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.40% of the shares at 96.90% float percentage. In total, 94.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 4.73 million shares (or 11.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 2.2 million shares, or about 5.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.24 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 2.30% of the shares, all valued at about 3.38 million.