This Is A Time To Build A Position In Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG)

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.36, to imply a decrease of -7.48% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The GDHG share’s 52-week high remains $24.99, putting it -1737.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $68.00M, with an average of 2.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 711.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) trade information

After registering a -7.48% downside in the last session, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.3000 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, dropping -7.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -93.55%, and -92.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.08%. Short interest in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

GDHG Dividends

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG)’s Major holders

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd insiders hold 65.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.12% of the shares at 0.34% float percentage. In total, 0.12% institutions holds shares in the company.