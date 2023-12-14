Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA): Can A Stock Be Down -20.35% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.80, to imply an increase of 10.43% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The TSHA share’s 52-week high remains $3.89, putting it -116.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $336.53M, with an average of 1.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA), translating to a mean rating of 1.33. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TSHA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

After registering a 10.43% upside in the last session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 10.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.88%, and 35.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.35%. Short interest in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw shorts transact 16.16 million shares and set a 5.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 67.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSHA has been trading -316.67% off suggested target high and -11.11% from its likely low.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taysha Gene Therapies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) shares are 144.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.03% against 14.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.90% this quarter before jumping 78.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 478.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.64 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.5 million and $70k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.90% before jumping 2,242.90% in the following quarter.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc insiders hold 23.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.63% of the shares at 90.83% float percentage. In total, 69.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 24.53 million shares (or 13.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 18.47 million shares, or about 9.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $33.25 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 13.21 million shares. This is just over 7.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.57 million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about 8.23 million.