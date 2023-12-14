Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.44, to imply an increase of 3.00% or $1.47 in intraday trading. The SYM share’s 52-week high remains $64.14, putting it -27.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.21. The company has a valuation of $4.08B, with an average of 1.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

After registering a 3.00% upside in the last session, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.74 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 3.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.61%, and 52.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 322.45%. Short interest in Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) saw shorts transact 8.05 million shares and set a 4.85 days time to cover.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Symbotic Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Symbotic Inc (SYM) shares are 4.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 94.59% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.70% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $367.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $402.88 million.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc has its next earnings report out on November 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Symbotic Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Symbotic Inc insiders hold 42.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.22% of the shares at 87.32% float percentage. In total, 50.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Softbank Group Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.0 million shares (or 27.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $941.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Global Advisers Ltd with 20.0 million shares, or about 24.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $238.8 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Symbotic Inc (SYM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.78 million shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 27.16 million.