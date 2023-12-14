Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Has Fallen -122.79% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares stood at 18.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.96, to imply an increase of 19.68% or $2.46 in intraday trading. The RUN share’s 52-week high remains $33.33, putting it -122.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.43. The company has a valuation of $3.26B, with an average of 14.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sunrun Inc (RUN), translating to a mean rating of 1.74. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RUN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

After registering a 19.68% upside in the last session, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.99 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 19.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.70%, and 62.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.72%. Short interest in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) saw shorts transact 45.45 million shares and set a 3.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.36, implying an increase of 22.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $43.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RUN has been trading -187.43% off suggested target high and 33.16% from its likely low.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunrun Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunrun Inc (RUN) shares are -24.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -218.75% against 18.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -189.70% this quarter before jumping 62.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $538.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $549.26 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $609.15 million and $589.85 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.60% before dropping -6.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.36% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -786.62% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.00% annually.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunrun Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Sunrun Inc insiders hold 2.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.05% of the shares at 105.81% float percentage. In total, 103.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.74 million shares (or 15.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $584.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 19.28 million shares, or about 8.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $344.32 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunrun Inc (RUN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 6.79 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.36 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 113.53 million.