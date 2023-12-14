Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) Is Up 7.19% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares stood at 10.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.22, to imply an increase of 17.83% or $0.79 in intraday trading. The SPWR share’s 52-week high remains $23.79, putting it -355.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.68. The company has a valuation of $914.49M, with an average of 6.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Sunpower Corp (SPWR), translating to a mean rating of 3.14. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give SPWR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 18 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

After registering a 17.83% upside in the last session, Sunpower Corp (SPWR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.31 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 17.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.19%, and 37.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.05%. Short interest in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw shorts transact 28.62 million shares and set a 5.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.25, implying an increase of 0.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $17.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPWR has been trading -241.0% off suggested target high and 52.11% from its likely low.

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunpower Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunpower Corp (SPWR) shares are -53.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -263.64% against 18.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -253.30% this quarter before falling -71.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $361.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $368.76 million.

SPWR Dividends

Sunpower Corp has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunpower Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.