Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) Has Recovered 36.1% So Far, But Another -106.21% Loss Is Possible.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA)’s traded shares stood at 6.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.91, to imply an increase of 15.63% or $1.61 in intraday trading. The NOVA share’s 52-week high remains $24.56, putting it -106.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.61. The company has a valuation of $1.46B, with an average of 6.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA), translating to a mean rating of 1.59. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NOVA a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

After registering a 15.63% upside in the last session, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.67 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 15.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.73%, and 39.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.87%. Short interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) saw shorts transact 35.64 million shares and set a 6.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.15, implying an increase of 37.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOVA has been trading -193.87% off suggested target high and 16.04% from its likely low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunnova Energy International Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) shares are -35.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.77% against 18.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.40% this quarter before jumping 34.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $232.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $208.62 million.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunnova Energy International Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Sunnova Energy International Inc insiders hold 2.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 133.07% of the shares at 135.95% float percentage. In total, 133.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 15.87 million shares (or 12.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $189.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.83 million shares, or about 12.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $188.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.23 million shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.72 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 32.39 million.