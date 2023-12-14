Should You Expect Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) To Recover From Its 37.08% Gain From Highs?

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.78, to imply an increase of 3.49% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The QSI share’s 52-week high remains $3.90, putting it -119.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $252.28M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 704.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QSI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

After registering a 3.49% upside in the latest session, Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8200 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 3.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.84%, and 11.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.73%. Short interest in Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw shorts transact 9.91 million shares and set a 13.79 days time to cover.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quantum-Si Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) shares are 11.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.73% against -8.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before falling -29.40% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $300k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $400k.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si Incorporated has its next earnings report out between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quantum-Si Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Quantum-Si Incorporated insiders hold 17.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.99% of the shares at 47.14% float percentage. In total, 38.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 14.45 million shares (or 11.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.1 million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.71 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 14.25 million shares. This is just over 11.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.01 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 5.39 million.