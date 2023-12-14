Should Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD) Rally After -537.1% Drop From High?

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s traded shares stood at 6.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply an increase of 13.39% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The VLD share’s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -537.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $132.26M, with an average of 3.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Velo3D Inc (VLD), translating to a mean rating of 1.33. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VLD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

After registering a 13.39% upside in the last session, Velo3D Inc (VLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8975 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 13.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.86%, and -54.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.31%. Short interest in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) saw shorts transact 18.8 million shares and set a 8.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.86, implying an increase of 66.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.48 and $2.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLD has been trading -238.71% off suggested target high and -138.71% from its likely low.

Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $19.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.78 million and $26.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -34.50% before dropping -19.80% in the following quarter.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc has its next earnings report out on November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Velo3D Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.