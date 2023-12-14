SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SVRE) Is Currently -356.14 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.57, to imply a decrease of -16.21% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The SVRE share’s 52-week high remains $2.60, putting it -356.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $4.41M, with an average of 3.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 835.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SVRE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) trade information

After registering a -16.21% downside in the latest session, SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8600 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, dropping -16.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 49.29%, and 97.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.15%. Short interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 88.6% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SVRE has been trading -777.19% off suggested target high and -777.19% from its likely low.

SVRE Dividends

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE)’s Major holders

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR insiders hold 9.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.71% of the shares at 1.90% float percentage. In total, 1.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rhumbline Advisers. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17840.0 shares (or 0.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24440.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 13438.0 shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $18410.0.