ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s traded shares stood at 12.76 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply a decrease of -9.08% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The RSLS share’s 52-week high remains $22.40, putting it -6300.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $4.59M, with an average of 24.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RSLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

After registering a -9.08% downside in the latest session, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5900 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, dropping -9.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.42%, and 47.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -94.81%. Short interest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. insiders hold 1.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.17% of the shares at 3.21% float percentage. In total, 3.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 49874.0 shares (or 1.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73813.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 34060.0 shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $50408.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 49874.0 shares. This is just over 1.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73813.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1733.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 4193.0.