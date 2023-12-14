Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) Has Dropped -32.71% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.99, to imply an increase of 16.76% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The RXT share’s 52-week high remains $3.57, putting it -79.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $429.57M, with an average of 1.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT), translating to a mean rating of 3.38. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RXT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

After registering a 16.76% upside in the latest session, Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9900 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 16.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.46%, and 34.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.71%. Short interest in Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) saw shorts transact 5.81 million shares and set a 5.97 days time to cover.

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rackspace Technology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) shares are -6.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -129.63% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -166.70% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $714.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $710.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $787 million and $758.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.20% before dropping -6.30% in the following quarter.

RXT Dividends

Rackspace Technology Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rackspace Technology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Rackspace Technology Inc insiders hold 4.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.22% of the shares at 96.44% float percentage. In total, 92.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 129.61 million shares (or 60.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $352.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Legal & General Group PLC with 10.36 million shares, or about 4.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $28.18 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.95 million shares. This is just over 0.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.91 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 5.2 million.