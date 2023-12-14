Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Shares Rose :14.84% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares stood at 39.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.11, to imply an increase of 19.48% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The OPEN share’s 52-week high remains $5.41, putting it -31.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $2.75B, with an average of 19.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.77. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OPEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

After registering a 19.48% upside in the last session, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.17 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 19.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.13%, and 102.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 254.31%. Short interest in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw shorts transact 77.9 million shares and set a 3.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.46, implying a decrease of -67.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPEN has been trading 14.84% off suggested target high and 75.67% from its likely low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Opendoor Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares are 39.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.52% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.40% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -55.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $828.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.24 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.86 billion and $3.12 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -71.00% before dropping -60.40% in the following quarter.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Opendoor Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Opendoor Technologies Inc insiders hold 11.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.28% of the shares at 74.61% float percentage. In total, 66.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 79.85 million shares (or 11.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $328.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 46.45 million shares, or about 6.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $190.92 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 21.67 million shares. This is just over 3.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $89.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.35 million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about 67.19 million.