Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS)

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.96, to imply an increase of 8.01% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The CERS share’s 52-week high remains $4.25, putting it -116.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $354.25M, with an average of 1.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cerus Corp. (CERS), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CERS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

After registering a 8.01% upside in the latest session, Cerus Corp. (CERS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0400 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 8.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.48%, and 11.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.44%. Short interest in Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) saw shorts transact 5.58 million shares and set a 4.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.13, implying an increase of 52.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CERS has been trading -206.12% off suggested target high and -27.55% from its likely low.

Cerus Corp. (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerus Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cerus Corp. (CERS) shares are -26.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.50% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before jumping 55.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $51.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $44.03 million and $30.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.30% before jumping 56.80% in the following quarter.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerus Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Cerus Corp. insiders hold 3.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.19% of the shares at 80.66% float percentage. In total, 78.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 20.06 million shares (or 11.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 17.24 million shares, or about 9.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $33.7 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerus Corp. (CERS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 12.48 million shares. This is just over 6.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.61 million, or 4.75% of the shares, all valued at about 16.84 million.