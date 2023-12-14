NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) Could Expand By 83.43 Percent Or More

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s traded shares stood at 3.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.87, to imply an increase of 27.46% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The NRSN share’s 52-week high remains $2.91, putting it -234.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $11.80M, with an average of 3.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 786.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NRSN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

After registering a 27.46% upside in the latest session, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9200 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 27.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.88%, and 76.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.96%. Short interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.25, implying an increase of 83.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NRSN has been trading -762.07% off suggested target high and -244.83% from its likely low.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before jumping 20.80% for the next one.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd has its next earnings report out on November 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd insiders hold 35.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.70% of the shares at 8.83% float percentage. In total, 5.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.27 million shares (or 9.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 100000.0 shares, or about 0.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.15 million.