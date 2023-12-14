Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Expected To Grow By 31.19% Or More

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares stood at 3.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply an increase of 6.94% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The LICY share’s 52-week high remains $6.58, putting it -777.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $133.78M, with an average of 4.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY), translating to a mean rating of 3.33. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LICY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

After registering a 6.94% upside in the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8110 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 6.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.32%, and -48.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.23%. Short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw shorts transact 15.21 million shares and set a 1.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.09, implying an increase of 31.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.51 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LICY has been trading -166.67% off suggested target high and 32.0% from its likely low.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.30% this quarter before jumping 18.20% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.82 million.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has its next earnings report out between January 28 and February 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp insiders hold 21.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.08% of the shares at 57.55% float percentage. In total, 45.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Covalis Capital LLP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.02 million shares (or 6.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 8.0 million shares, or about 4.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $44.41 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3.19 million shares. This is just over 1.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about 15.58 million.