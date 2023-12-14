Is Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BWV) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BWV)’s traded shares stood at 2.91 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.29, to imply an increase of 8.31% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The BWV share’s 52-week high remains $1.95, putting it -572.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $5.22M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 127.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BWV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

After registering a 8.31% upside in the latest session, Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3200 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 8.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.43%, and -9.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.35%. Short interest in Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BWV) saw shorts transact 23330.0 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Biotech Inc has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Water Biotech Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Blue Water Biotech Inc insiders hold 17.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.44% of the shares at 28.49% float percentage. In total, 23.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by American Financial Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.44 million shares (or 9.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC with 0.27 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.31 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 49709.0, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 56171.0.