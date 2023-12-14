Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Could See A -27.35% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s traded shares stood at 10.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.35, to imply an increase of 15.02% or $0.96 in intraday trading. The IOVA share’s 52-week high remains $9.36, putting it -27.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.21. The company has a valuation of $1.88B, with an average of 6.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA), translating to a mean rating of 1.29. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IOVA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

After registering a 15.02% upside in the last session, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.37 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 15.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.20%, and 82.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.02%. Short interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw shorts transact 34.59 million shares and set a 4.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.42, implying an increase of 64.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IOVA has been trading -308.16% off suggested target high and -63.27% from its likely low.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) shares are -15.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.50% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.20% this quarter before jumping 28.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.46 million.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out on November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc insiders hold 0.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.66% of the shares at 96.11% float percentage. In total, 95.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.4 million shares (or 8.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $143.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.0 million shares, or about 6.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $119.69 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 8.87 million shares. This is just over 3.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.59 million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about 46.39 million.