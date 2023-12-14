Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) Stock Gained 12.41% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s traded shares stood at 7.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply an increase of 11.18% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The NVTA share’s 52-week high remains $2.94, putting it -406.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $166.39M, with an average of 6.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Invitae Corp (NVTA), translating to a mean rating of 3.89. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give NVTA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

After registering a 11.18% upside in the last session, Invitae Corp (NVTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6098 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 11.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.16%, and 12.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.77%. Short interest in Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) saw shorts transact 55.5 million shares and set a 7.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.31, implying an increase of 55.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.30 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVTA has been trading -589.66% off suggested target high and 48.28% from its likely low.

Invitae Corp (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invitae Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Invitae Corp (NVTA) shares are -55.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.18% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.50% this quarter before jumping 35.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $125.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $125.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $122.45 million and $116.58 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.30% before jumping 8.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -37.83% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 53.73% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corp has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invitae Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

Invitae Corp insiders hold 1.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.30% of the shares at 49.05% float percentage. In total, 48.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 32.94 million shares (or 11.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.8 million shares, or about 7.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.08 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invitae Corp (NVTA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 18.88 million shares. This is just over 6.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.06 million, or 3.16% of the shares, all valued at about 5.26 million.