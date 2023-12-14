How Much Is Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)’s traded shares stood at 2.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.77, to imply an increase of 5.14% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The REPL share’s 52-week high remains $29.52, putting it -279.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.89. The company has a valuation of $458.90M, with an average of 3.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Replimune Group Inc (REPL), translating to a mean rating of 1.11. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give REPL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.93.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

After registering a 5.14% upside in the last session, Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.78 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 5.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.57%, and -27.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.43%. Short interest in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) saw shorts transact 6.26 million shares and set a 5.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 40.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REPL has been trading -144.53% off suggested target high and -28.7% from its likely low.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Replimune Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Replimune Group Inc (REPL) shares are -66.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.73% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -34.80% this quarter before falling -27.00% for the next one.

REPL Dividends

Replimune Group Inc has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Replimune Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.