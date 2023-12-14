Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Up Almost 200.44% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.76, to imply a decrease of -1.36% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The HA share’s 52-week high remains $14.25, putting it -3.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.70. The company has a valuation of $710.43M, with an average of 8.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA), translating to a mean rating of 2.67. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.36.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

After registering a -1.36% downside in the latest session, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.14 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, dropping -1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 200.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.11%. Short interest in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw shorts transact 7.19 million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.38, implying a decrease of -86.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HA has been trading -16.28% off suggested target high and 70.93% from its likely low.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) shares are 39.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.81% against -6.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -381.60% this quarter before jumping 22.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $667.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $668.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $731.03 million and $605.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.70% before jumping 10.30% in the following quarter.

HA Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.