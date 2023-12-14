Gold Resource Corp (AMEX: GORO) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply an increase of 3.39% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The GORO share’s 52-week high remains $1.80, putting it -429.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $29.78M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 470.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Gold Resource Corp (GORO), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GORO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) trade information

After registering a 3.39% upside in the latest session, Gold Resource Corp (GORO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3400 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 3.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.06%, and 20.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.05%. Short interest in Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 77.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $1.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GORO has been trading -414.71% off suggested target high and -267.65% from its likely low.

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gold Resource Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gold Resource Corp (GORO) shares are -56.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.57% against 9.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -29.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $18.95 million.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corp has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Resource Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 11.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

Gold Resource Corp insiders hold 0.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.02% of the shares at 22.18% float percentage. In total, 22.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.27 million shares (or 5.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 2.18 million shares, or about 2.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Resource Corp (GORO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.81 million shares. This is just over 4.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 0.93 million.