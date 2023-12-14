Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares stood at 2.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.12, to imply an increase of 1.44% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The GERN share’s 52-week high remains $3.84, putting it -81.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $1.15B, with an average of 5.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Geron Corp. (GERN), translating to a mean rating of 1.17. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GERN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

After registering a 1.44% upside in the latest session, Geron Corp. (GERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.22 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 1.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.44%, and 10.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.40%. Short interest in Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) saw shorts transact 44.44 million shares and set a 9.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.83, implying an increase of 56.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GERN has been trading -183.02% off suggested target high and -88.68% from its likely low.

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Geron Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Geron Corp. (GERN) shares are -30.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.41% against 15.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -53.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $70k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $103k and $21k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -32.00% before jumping 233.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.28% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 7.21% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Geron Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.