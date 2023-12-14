Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) Added 271.53 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s traded shares stood at 116.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply an increase of 282.83% or $0.79 in intraday trading. The FRGT share’s 52-week high remains $6.70, putting it -526.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $6.05M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 268.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRGT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

After registering a 282.83% upside in the latest session, Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3300 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 282.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 271.53%, and 205.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.34%. Short interest in Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 88.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRGT has been trading -741.12% off suggested target high and -741.12% from its likely low.

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $26.4 million.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Freight Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Freight Technologies Inc insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.79% of the shares at 1.80% float percentage. In total, 1.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 16194.0 shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17005.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 14359.0 shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $15078.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 761.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $799.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 177.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 185.0.