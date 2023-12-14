For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) Is Worth A Shot

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply an increase of 3.39% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The REAL share’s 52-week high remains $2.94, putting it -20.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $252.17M, with an average of 2.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Therealreal Inc (REAL), translating to a mean rating of 2.45. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give REAL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

After registering a 3.39% upside in the latest session, Therealreal Inc (REAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.55 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 3.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.02%, and 10.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.20%. Short interest in Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) saw shorts transact 13.06 million shares and set a 4.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.23, implying an increase of 24.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REAL has been trading -145.9% off suggested target high and 18.03% from its likely low.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Therealreal Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Therealreal Inc (REAL) shares are 41.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.87% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.10% this quarter before jumping 41.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $142.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $144.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $159.66 million and $141.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.80% before jumping 1.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.94% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 27.34% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.60% annually.

REAL Dividends

Therealreal Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Therealreal Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.