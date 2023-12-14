For Risk-Tolerant Investors, LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Is Worth A Shot

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s traded shares stood at 4.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply a decrease of -11.42% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The LMDX share’s 52-week high remains $1.33, putting it -1109.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $39.83M, with an average of 21.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for LumiraDx Limited (LMDX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LMDX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

After registering a -11.42% downside in the last session, LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1354 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, dropping -11.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.18%, and 21.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.77%. Short interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) saw shorts transact 1.71 million shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 89.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LMDX has been trading -809.09% off suggested target high and -809.09% from its likely low.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 80.90% this quarter before jumping 71.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -64.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $20.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $37.39 million and $41.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -46.40% before dropping -32.50% in the following quarter.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LumiraDx Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

LumiraDx Limited insiders hold 72.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.27% of the shares at 92.67% float percentage. In total, 25.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 14.29 million shares (or 8.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Senvest Management LLC with 10.59 million shares, or about 6.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.17 million.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 86680.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9543.0