Following A 28.47% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST)?

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.93, to imply an increase of 8.72% or $2.72 in intraday trading. The TWST share’s 52-week high remains $31.51, putting it 7.13% up since that peak but still an impressive 66.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.46. The company has a valuation of $1.96B, with an average of 1.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST), translating to a mean rating of 1.91. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TWST a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.78.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

After registering a 8.72% upside in the latest session, Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.20 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 8.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.47%, and 72.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.50%. Short interest in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) saw shorts transact 15.41 million shares and set a 13.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.78, implying a decrease of -22.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWST has been trading 2.74% off suggested target high and 44.0% from its likely low.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Twist Bioscience Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) shares are 82.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.02% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.40% this quarter before jumping 26.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corp has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Twist Bioscience Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.