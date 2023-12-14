eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EFTR) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -30.82% Loss

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s traded shares stood at 2.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply a decrease of -2.50% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The EFTR share’s 52-week high remains $1.48, putting it -279.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $25.48M, with an average of 4.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EFTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) trade information

After registering a -2.50% downside in the last session, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5970 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, dropping -2.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.82%, and -29.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.79%. Short interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) saw shorts transact 1.05 million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.80, implying an increase of 93.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EFTR has been trading -1694.87% off suggested target high and -1182.05% from its likely low.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) shares are -65.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.55% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.50% this quarter before jumping 54.20% for the next one.

EFTR Dividends

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out on November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.