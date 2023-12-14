Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Wednesday’s Performance: Up 46.15% From The Lows, Now What?

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply an increase of 0.28% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CYBN share’s 52-week high remains $0.74, putting it -89.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $161.03M, with an average of 4.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cybin Inc (CYBN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CYBN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

After registering a 0.28% upside in the latest session, Cybin Inc (CYBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4238 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.64%, and -14.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.81%. Short interest in Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) saw shorts transact 12.4 million shares and set a 2.5 days time to cover.

Cybin Inc (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cybin Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares are 42.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.79% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 42.90% for the next one.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc has its next earnings report out on February 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cybin Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc insiders hold 12.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.82% of the shares at 7.76% float percentage. In total, 6.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 0.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Simplify Asset Management, Inc. with 0.5 million shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.19 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 1.95 million shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 0.19 million.