Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Could Expand By 13.65 Percent Or More

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares stood at 32.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.25, to imply an increase of 16.81% or $1.48 in intraday trading. The CLSK share’s 52-week high remains $10.45, putting it -1.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.74. The company has a valuation of $1.89B, with an average of 33.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cleanspark Inc (CLSK), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLSK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

After registering a 16.81% upside in the last session, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.45 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 16.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.81%, and 169.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 402.45%. Short interest in Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw shorts transact 15.04 million shares and set a 0.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.87, implying an increase of 13.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $14.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLSK has been trading -38.54% off suggested target high and 21.95% from its likely low.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cleanspark Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) shares are 164.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.98% against 0.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.30% this quarter before jumping 26.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 104.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $63.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $92.35 million.

CLSK Dividends

Cleanspark Inc has its next earnings report out between December 12 and December 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cleanspark Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Cleanspark Inc insiders hold 2.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.91% of the shares at 38.76% float percentage. In total, 37.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Toroso Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.89 million shares (or 79.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 3.46 million shares, or about 70.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14.83 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.0 million shares. This is just over 82.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.89 million, or 79.90% of the shares, all valued at about 23.4 million.