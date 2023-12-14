China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) Plunging -70.26% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply an increase of 9.89% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CPHI share’s 52-week high remains $1.32, putting it -1100.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $3.62M, with an average of 2.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

After registering a 9.89% upside in the latest session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1245 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 9.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.56%, and 15.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.53%. Short interest in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw shorts transact 80700.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Pharma Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

China Pharma Holdings Inc. insiders hold 46.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.93% of the shares at 1.73% float percentage. In total, 0.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63850.0 shares (or 0.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21779.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 36672.0 shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12508.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 14500.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4945.0