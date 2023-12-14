Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: CRGE) Down -91.61% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares stood at 3.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply a decrease of -3.61% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CRGE share’s 52-week high remains $1.96, putting it -1860.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $22.36M, with an average of 1.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 714.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRGE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Charge Enterprises, Inc..

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

After registering a -3.61% downside in the last session, Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1695 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, dropping -3.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -39.57%, and -64.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.61%. Short interest in Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) saw shorts transact 4.01 million shares and set a 4.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 97.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRGE has been trading -4400.0% off suggested target high and -4400.0% from its likely low.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Charge Enterprises Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Charge Enterprises Inc insiders hold 44.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.16% of the shares at 32.80% float percentage. In total, 18.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arena Investors LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.6 million shares (or 6.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.07 million shares, or about 4.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.91 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3.03 million shares. This is just over 1.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.55 million, or 1.34% of the shares, all valued at about 2.5 million.