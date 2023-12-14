Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Is Worth Considering At $45.07

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares stood at 13.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.07, to imply an increase of 14.10% or $5.57 in intraday trading. The CVNA share’s 52-week high remains $57.19, putting it -26.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 91.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.62. The company has a valuation of $5.14B, with an average of 10.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Carvana Co. (CVNA), translating to a mean rating of 3.27. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give CVNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.93.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

After registering a 14.10% upside in the last session, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.45 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 14.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.57%, and 57.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 850.84%. Short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) saw shorts transact 32.56 million shares and set a 3.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.25, implying a decrease of -27.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVNA has been trading -33.13% off suggested target high and 66.72% from its likely low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carvana Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are 92.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 108.20% against 25.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -338.50% this quarter before jumping 35.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $2.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.64 billion.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carvana Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders hold 8.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.60% of the shares at 110.34% float percentage. In total, 100.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.97 million shares (or 12.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $336.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spruce House Investment Management LLC with 10.0 million shares, or about 9.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $259.2 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 3.28 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.01 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 77.98 million.