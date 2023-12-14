C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Shares Fall By 355.37 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s traded shares stood at 223.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.51, to imply an increase of 135.47% or $3.17 in intraday trading. The CCCC share’s 52-week high remains $9.41, putting it -70.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $271.53M, with an average of 18.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CCCC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.66.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

After registering a 135.47% upside in the last session, C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.03 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 135.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 355.37%, and 229.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.61%. Short interest in C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw shorts transact 1.88 million shares and set a 5.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.11, implying an increase of 69.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $84.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCCC has been trading -1424.5% off suggested target high and 81.85% from its likely low.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing C4 Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) shares are 54.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.44% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.30% this quarter before jumping 19.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -31.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $3.19 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.85 million and $5.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -46.29% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 3.85% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.30% annually.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. C4 Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

C4 Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 7.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.10% of the shares at 81.56% float percentage. In total, 75.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.2 million shares (or 14.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.83 million shares, or about 5.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.78 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.76 million shares. This is just over 3.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.73 million, or 3.51% of the shares, all valued at about 4.75 million.