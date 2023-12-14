Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Stock?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares stood at 61.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.76, to imply an increase of 12.56% or $1.87 in intraday trading. The MARA share’s 52-week high remains $19.88, putting it -18.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.11. The company has a valuation of $3.73B, with an average of 53.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 38.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA), translating to a mean rating of 2.56. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MARA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

After registering a 12.56% upside in the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.86 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 12.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.85%, and 82.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 390.06%. Short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) saw shorts transact 50.03 million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.53, implying a decrease of -33.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.50 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MARA has been trading -19.33% off suggested target high and 49.28% from its likely low.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Digital Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) shares are 72.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.63% against 9.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.62% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 99.95% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50.00% annually.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc insiders hold 2.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.21% of the shares at 39.26% float percentage. In total, 38.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.52 million shares (or 8.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $242.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.21 million shares, or about 5.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $169.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.03 million shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.1 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 56.89 million.