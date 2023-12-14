Boom Or Bust: What Are Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:INTS) Future Prospects?

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.88, to imply an increase of 22.28% or $1.8 in intraday trading. The INTS share’s 52-week high remains $11.44, putting it -15.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $135.45M, with an average of 3.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 550.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INTS) trade information

After registering a 22.28% upside in the last session, Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.44 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 22.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 183.09%, and 256.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.77%. Short interest in Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INTS) saw shorts transact 6870.0 shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 17.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INTS has been trading -21.46% off suggested target high and -21.46% from its likely low.

INTS Dividends

Intensity Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intensity Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INTS)’s Major holders

Intensity Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 15.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.18% of the shares at 2.59% float percentage. In total, 2.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Walleye Capital LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28363.0 shares (or 0.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.