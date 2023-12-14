Boom Or Bust: What Are Editas Medicine Inc’s (NASDAQ:EDIT) Future Prospects?

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.96, to imply an increase of 5.38% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The EDIT share’s 52-week high remains $11.93, putting it -8.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.08. The company has a valuation of $895.10M, with an average of 2.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT), translating to a mean rating of 2.33. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EDIT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.6.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

After registering a 5.38% upside in the latest session, Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.18 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 5.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.55%, and 28.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.56%. Short interest in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw shorts transact 15.78 million shares and set a 8.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.53, implying an increase of 24.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDIT has been trading -146.35% off suggested target high and 36.13% from its likely low.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Editas Medicine Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) shares are 18.10% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.61% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.80% this quarter before jumping 15.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $3.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.81 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.54 million and $9.85 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -42.20% before dropping -61.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 25.84% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.70% annually.

EDIT Dividends

Editas Medicine Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Editas Medicine Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Major holders

Editas Medicine Inc insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.16% of the shares at 79.53% float percentage. In total, 79.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.17 million shares (or 10.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.6 million shares, or about 9.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $62.51 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4.85 million shares. This is just over 5.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.49 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 20.51 million.