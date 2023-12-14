Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS)’s traded shares stood at 515.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.01, to imply a decrease of -2.75% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The BETS share’s 52-week high remains $12.00, putting it -119900.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.01. The company has a valuation of $6.62M, with an average of 507.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 101.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) trade information

After registering a -2.75% downside in the last session, Bit Brother Limited (BETS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0243 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, dropping -2.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -69.71%, and -64.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -99.90%. Short interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

BETS Dividends

Bit Brother Limited has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bit Brother Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS)’s Major holders

Bit Brother Limited insiders hold 2.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.14% of the shares at 0.15% float percentage. In total, 0.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.91 million shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Walleye Capital LLC with 0.39 million shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.2 million.