Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Wednesday – Up 68.66% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares stood at 3.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.51, to imply an increase of 11.62% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The AUR share’s 52-week high remains $3.92, putting it -11.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $5.33B, with an average of 7.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.33. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AUR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

After registering a 11.62% upside in the latest session, Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.54 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 11.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.27%, and 63.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 189.67%. Short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) saw shorts transact 46.82 million shares and set a 7.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.05, implying an increase of 13.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUR has been trading -99.43% off suggested target high and 50.14% from its likely low.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 17.60% for the next one.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Innovation Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Aurora Innovation Inc insiders hold 34.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.64% of the shares at 87.49% float percentage. In total, 57.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 115.36 million shares (or 10.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $404.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 85.02 million shares, or about 7.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $298.41 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 74.22 million shares. This is just over 6.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $260.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.49 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 96.48 million.