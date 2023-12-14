ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Shares Fall :-1527.91% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.29, to imply an increase of 7.02% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The ATAI share’s 52-week high remains $3.16, putting it -144.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $214.98M, with an average of 1.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 645.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

After registering a 7.02% upside in the latest session, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3100 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 7.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.68%, and 3.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.32%. Short interest in ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) saw shorts transact 4.84 million shares and set a 6.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.80, implying an increase of 90.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATAI has been trading -1527.91% off suggested target high and -365.12% from its likely low.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ATAI Life Sciences N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares are -27.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.37% against 17.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 93.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $160k. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38k and $40k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

ATAI Dividends

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ATAI Life Sciences N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.