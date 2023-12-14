At $7.82 XBP Europe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XBP) Is Worth A Gamble

XBP Europe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XBP)’s traded shares stood at 3.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.82, to imply an increase of 37.92% or $2.15 in intraday trading. The XBP share’s 52-week high remains $47.40, putting it -506.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.65. The company has a valuation of $235.93M, with an average of 77060.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.17K shares over the past 3 months.

XBP Europe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XBP) trade information

After registering a 37.92% upside in the latest session, XBP Europe Holdings Inc (XBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.80 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 37.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -60.51%, and -37.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.88%. Short interest in XBP Europe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XBP) saw shorts transact 8240.0 shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

XBP Dividends

XBP Europe Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XBP Europe Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XBP Europe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XBP)’s Major holders

XBP Europe Holdings Inc insiders hold 72.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.56% of the shares at 88.62% float percentage. In total, 24.56% institutions holds shares in the company.