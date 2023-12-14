At $0.20 U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR) Is Worth A Gamble

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s traded shares stood at 22.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -22.93% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The UCAR share’s 52-week high remains $75.00, putting it -37400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -30.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $10.76M, with an average of 7.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

After registering a -22.93% downside in the last session, U Power Ltd (UCAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4240 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, dropping -22.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -50.00%, and -91.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -99.53%. Short interest in U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) saw shorts transact 0.36 million shares and set a 3.49 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

UCAR Dividends

U Power Ltd has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. U Power Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders

U Power Ltd insiders hold 71.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.23% of the shares at 0.79% float percentage. In total, 0.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 49323.0 shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10111.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 29872.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6123.0.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the U Power Ltd (UCAR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 49323.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10111.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29872.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 6123.0.