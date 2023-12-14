Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s traded shares stood at 4.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.19, to imply an increase of 5.27% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The APLD share’s 52-week high remains $11.62, putting it -87.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $655.21M, with an average of 3.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APLD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

After registering a 5.27% upside in the last session, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.61 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 5.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.14%, and 57.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 236.41%. Short interest in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) saw shorts transact 14.34 million shares and set a 5.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.21, implying an increase of 59.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APLD has been trading -206.95% off suggested target high and -93.86% from its likely low.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Digital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares are -29.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 136.73% against 0.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 103.40% this quarter before jumping 337.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 539.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $57.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $110.92 million.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 08 and January 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Digital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.