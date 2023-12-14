Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Slid -5.23% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s traded shares stood at 14.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.52, to imply an increase of 9.76% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The ALT share’s 52-week high remains $17.17, putting it -163.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $350.32M, with an average of 35.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Altimmune Inc (ALT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

After registering a 9.76% upside in the last session, Altimmune Inc (ALT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.63 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 9.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.23%, and 167.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.36%. Short interest in Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) saw shorts transact 6.45 million shares and set a 4.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.29, implying an increase of 70.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALT has been trading -436.81% off suggested target high and -130.06% from its likely low.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altimmune Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Altimmune Inc (ALT) shares are 60.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.99% against 12.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.60% this quarter before falling -15.00% for the next one.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc has its next earnings report out on November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altimmune Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.