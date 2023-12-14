After Sinking 27.46% During Past Week, Is FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) Still A Buy?

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO)’s traded shares stood at 7.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply an increase of 41.39% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The FOXO share’s 52-week high remains $16.50, putting it -3924.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $2.62M, with an average of 1.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 854.07K shares over the past 3 months.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

After registering a 41.39% upside in the latest session, FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4679 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 41.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.46%, and 9.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.18%. Short interest in FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.51 days time to cover.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between December 14 and December 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FOXO Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

FOXO Technologies Inc insiders hold 46.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.98% of the shares at 5.53% float percentage. In total, 2.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 24863.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9694.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Corbin Capital Partners, LP with 27481.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10714.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 24238.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9450.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18162.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 7081.0.