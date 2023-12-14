After Sinking 217.17% During Past Week, Is NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NXTP) Still A Buy?

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s traded shares stood at 25.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.57, to imply an increase of 68.87% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The NXTP share’s 52-week high remains $4.40, putting it -180.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $9.37M, with an average of 10.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NXTP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

After registering a 68.87% upside in the last session, NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 68.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 217.17%, and 175.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.44%. Short interest in NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) saw shorts transact 66340.0 shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 92.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NXTP has been trading -1173.89% off suggested target high and -1173.89% from its likely low.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -49.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.17 million.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between January 16 and January 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextPlay Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

NextPlay Technologies Inc insiders hold 60.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.47% of the shares at 13.98% float percentage. In total, 5.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 95953.0 shares (or 1.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 72787.0 shares, or about 1.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 28329.0 shares. This is just over 0.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44476.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18477.0, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 29008.0.