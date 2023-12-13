Will BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $5.24 changed hands at -$0.13 or -2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.07B. BBAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.27% off its 52-week high of $6.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.62, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at BBVA Argentina ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 800.06K.

Analysts gave the BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BBAR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BBVA Argentina ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Instantly BBAR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.52 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.91%, with the 5-day performance at -4.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) is 24.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBAR’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 14.12% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.12% for it to hit the projected low.

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $205.53 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BBVA Argentina ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $222.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.07 billion and $422.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -80.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -47.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.92%.

BBAR Dividends

BBVA Argentina ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 5.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 5.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BBVA Argentina ADR shares while 2.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.57%. There are 2.57% institutions holding the BBVA Argentina ADR stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million BBAR shares worth $6.77 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 0.95 million shares worth $5.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $1.98 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $1.08 million.