Why To Invest In Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.74 million Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $30.66 changed hands at -$0.42 or -1.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.38B. WY’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.42% off its 52-week high of $35.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.65, which suggests the last value was 9.82% up since then. When we look at Weyerhaeuser Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Analysts gave the Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.92. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended WY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Weyerhaeuser Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) trade information

Instantly WY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.68 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.58%, with the 5-day performance at -2.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) is 1.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WY’s forecast low is $36.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Weyerhaeuser Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.46% over the past 6 months, a -65.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -24.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Weyerhaeuser Co. will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.87 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Weyerhaeuser Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.82 billion and $1.88 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.89%. The 2023 estimates are for Weyerhaeuser Co. earnings to decrease by -66.22%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

WY Dividends

Weyerhaeuser Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 29. The 5.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.66. It is important to note, however, that the 5.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.