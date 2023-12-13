Why To Invest In eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s per share price at $14.22 changed hands at -$0.31 or -2.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.19B. EXPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.55% off its 52-week high of $25.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.96, which suggests the last value was 29.96% up since then. When we look at eXp World Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EXPI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. eXp World Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Instantly EXPI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.28 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -2.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.34%, with the 5-day performance at 7.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) is 16.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXPI’s forecast low is $11.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.64% for it to hit the projected low.

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the eXp World Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.79% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $972.38 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that eXp World Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $943.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $933.39 million and $861.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for eXp World Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -62.19%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02. The 1.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.19. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.