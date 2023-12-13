Why To Invest In ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 1.09 million ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE:ABM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $50.59 changing hands around $6.23 or 14.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.32B. ABM’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.0% off its 52-week high of $49.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.61, which suggests the last value was 25.66% up since then. When we look at ABM Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 438.34K.

Analysts gave the ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.62. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ABM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ABM Industries Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Arm Holdings plc.

ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE:ABM) trade information

Instantly ABM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 51.24 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 14.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.89%, with the 5-day performance at 18.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE:ABM) is 27.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABM’s forecast low is $40.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.93% for it to hit the projected low.

ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ABM Industries Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.62% over the past 6 months, a -6.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 120.69%. The 2023 estimates are for ABM Industries Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.16%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.65% per year.

ABM Dividends

ABM Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 13. The 1.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.91. It is important to note, however, that the 1.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE:ABM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.29% of ABM Industries Inc. shares while 90.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.98%. There are 90.79% institutions holding the ABM Industries Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.10% of the shares, roughly 10.55 million ABM shares worth $449.93 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.28% or 8.05 million shares worth $343.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.47 million shares estimated at $178.69 million under it, the former controlled 6.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $87.0 million.